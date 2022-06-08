Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.04.

ROOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

ROOT stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.25. 6,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,866. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.13. Roots has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

