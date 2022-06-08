Router Protocol (ROUTE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.21 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00008589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.34 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 55.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00227517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00430823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00029739 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,469,357 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

