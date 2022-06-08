Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target to $16.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

