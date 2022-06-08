Royal Bank of Canada Increases Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

MJDLF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

