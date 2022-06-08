Royal Bank of Canada Increases Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

MJDLF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

