Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,798 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $56,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.78.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

