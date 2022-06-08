Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $290.20

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 290.20 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 290.70 ($3.64), with a volume of 3101504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.30 ($3.85).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.90) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.89) to GBX 355 ($4.45) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.45) to GBX 240 ($3.01) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.80) to GBX 632 ($7.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.01) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 543.22 ($6.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 329.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 405.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 13.30 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

About Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

