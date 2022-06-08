Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 766,828 Shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 136.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,328,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,828 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,550,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 325,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 5,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.01 million, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of -0.06. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Profile

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

