Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,650,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,734,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

