Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 445,889 Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter.

NTG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,207. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

