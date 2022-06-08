Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 700,000 Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. JOFF Fintech Acquisition makes up about 0.3% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.47% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition worth $22,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,944,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 496,178 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,365 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,364,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 246,860 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 280,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOFF stock remained flat at $$9.79 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,037. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

