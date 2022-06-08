Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,600,000 FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,952,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.
Shares of NASDAQ EMLDU remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAC Emerald Acquisition (EMLDU)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.