Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,600,000 FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMLDU remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

