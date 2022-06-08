Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.57% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,579,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 616,161 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 724,128 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 8,177.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,392,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,885 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,123,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,106,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIII traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

