Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 100,000 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. E.Merge Technology Acquisition comprises about 0.3% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.39% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 163,774 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,159,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 460,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ETAC remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Wednesday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

