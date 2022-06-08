Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $17.82 Million Position in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,798,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,820,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.25% of Perception Capital Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCCT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $4,729,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,692,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,982,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCCT remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,438. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Perception Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

