Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,141,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,000. Semper Paratus Acquisition accounts for about 0.5% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGSTU. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,362,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,270,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,091,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,138,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,437,000.

LGSTU remained flat at $$10.10 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,527. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

