Safe Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.95 or 0.00082607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $519.94 million and $556,320.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000527 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

