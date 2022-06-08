SafeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $9,948.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,182.50 or 0.99948820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00028990 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00190730 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00079860 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00112553 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00183070 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000201 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003251 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

