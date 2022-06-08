Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 69,837 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $30,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Snowhook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,745,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 130,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,152,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,392,464 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

