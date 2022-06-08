Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.74-$4.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.70 billion-$31.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.Salesforce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 181.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.80.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,392,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

