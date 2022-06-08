Samsara BioCapital LLC Trims Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Samsara BioCapital LLC decreased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,283 shares during the period. IVERIC bio comprises about 4.1% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 1.10% of IVERIC bio worth $21,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 78.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 81,242 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 75,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,319. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

