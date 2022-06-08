Sanders Capital LLC Acquires 4,083,429 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,435,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,060,000 after buying an additional 1,340,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,260,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

