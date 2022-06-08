Sanders Capital LLC Has $873.85 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,222,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 315,880 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 2.30% of Suncor Energy worth $873,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. 168,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

