Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Invests $371,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 2.6% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 13,112,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,523,000 after buying an additional 651,865 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,473,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,789,000 after purchasing an additional 185,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 84,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $241.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.92. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $215.23 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

