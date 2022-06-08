Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $33.04 Million Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 207.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $33,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,829 shares of company stock worth $3,424,591. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. 8,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

