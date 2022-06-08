Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $48 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 444.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of FedEx worth $47,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.38.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.