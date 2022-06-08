Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $37.90 Million Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 244,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

