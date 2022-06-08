Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1,075.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,835 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $339,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. 300,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,681,866. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

