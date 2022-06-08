Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 12,977 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Payments worth $28,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Global Payments by 10.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Global Payments by 127.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.74. 8,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,883. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.80 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.17 and a 200 day moving average of $134.27.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

