Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 172,235 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 172,235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after buying an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $206,632,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after buying an additional 4,316,893 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.89. 310,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,102,780. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

