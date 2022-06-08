Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $25.40 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 215,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,399,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Allstate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.20. 5,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

