Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.90-$7.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.20 EPS.

SAIC stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.86. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,032. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

