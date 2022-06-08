Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Confluent stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 2,073,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,962. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.79.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $6,707,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 873,083 shares of company stock valued at $31,209,438 and have sold 43,172 shares valued at $1,060,470. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 146.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $1,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $4,068,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $5,718,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

