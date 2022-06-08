ScPrime (SCP) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $5,671.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003864 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,770,379 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.