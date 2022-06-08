Scry.info Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Scry.info has a market cap of $363,639.13 and $21,328.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,146.60 or 0.99989473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.