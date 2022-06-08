Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.94. 1,120,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

