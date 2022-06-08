Select Equity Group L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97,543 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Danaher worth $191,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.75. 28,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,628. The firm has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.66.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.