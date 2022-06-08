Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Shares Down 4.7%

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. 80 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $432.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.85 million for the quarter. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use.

