Sender Co & Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bumble by 184.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 27,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,284. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

