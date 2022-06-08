Sender Co & Partners Inc. Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,804 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. VMware comprises about 1.4% of Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $409,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.52. 43,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.04.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,457. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.