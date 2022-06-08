Sender Co & Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in RH (NYSE:RH)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.35. 5,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 12 month low of $236.29 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RH. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.63.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,269 shares of company stock worth $150,123,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

