Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $998.60 million to $1.02 billion. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $992.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 461,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,853. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

