Sentinel Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $207,181.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,414,334,020 coins and its circulating supply is 9,291,681,861 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

