Sessa Capital IM L.P. Purchases New Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,502,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,545,000. Flex accounts for about 1.4% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sessa Capital IM L.P. owned about 0.32% of Flex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Flex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,848,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,957,000 after buying an additional 259,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,947,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88,273 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. 39,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

