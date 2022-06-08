Settian Capital LP Invests $633,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.5% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.11. 8,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.12. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

