Seven Post Investment Office LP Acquires New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,000. Public Storage comprises approximately 2.7% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $148,522,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,187,000 after purchasing an additional 296,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.08.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.35. 2,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.21. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $290.41 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.