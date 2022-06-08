SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading Up 29%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 29% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

SGL Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

