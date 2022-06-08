Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.86

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 108907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHCAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sharp ( OTCMKTS:SHCAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 4.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

