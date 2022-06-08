Shay Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,500 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.54. 25,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

