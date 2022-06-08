Shellback Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,668,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. 143,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,158,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 537,764 shares of company stock worth $20,612,021. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

