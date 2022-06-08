Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 105 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.04. 31,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,063. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $105.39 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average is $131.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

